Teresa Ann Enck Lawson, age 70, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. She was born on January 24, 1949, in Onslow County, N.C., to the late Wilbert and Hazel Enck. Survivors include her husband, Doyle "Dee" Lawson; daughter, Kerri Malcolm; son, Richard "Dollar" Bishop; grandchildren, Amanda Stinnette, Clay Malcolm and Kayla Malcolm; sister-in-law, Linda Kay Barr, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dennis Burnette officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Bristol Humane Society, 16222 Lee Highway, Bristol, VA 24202. Online condolences may be registered at www.Weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.