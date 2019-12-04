John Pearl Lawson, age 87, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born on June 20, 1932, in Williamsburg, Ky., a son of the late Wes and Lottie Moses Lawson. John retired from Robinette Co. after 43 years of service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, three sisters, twin sons; son, Randy Lawson; and his former pastor and best friend, Dr. J. Samuel Rasnake. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Barbara Jean Lawson; and several other loving family members and friends. The funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Keith McManus officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Emlyn Community Cemetery in Emlyn, Ky. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.