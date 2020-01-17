Jennifer Kate Lawson, 41, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, in Bristol, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. with Ronnie Montgomery officiating. Committal services and interment will be conducted at Highpoint Cemetery, Bristol, Va. following the service. Pallbearers will be Kenny Worley, Drew Worley, Joey Roark, Scott Culbertson, Dan Caldwell, Curtis Montgomery, Paul Montgomery and Ronnie Montgomery. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dylan Miller and Kenny Edwards. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Ms.Lawson and family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
