Jennifer Kate Lawson, 41, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, in Bristol Regional Medical Center, Bristol, Tenn. She was born on August 10, 1978. She was preceded in death by her brother, Glenn Edward Lawson; granddad, Curtis Montgomery; granny, Mary Montgomery; and several uncles and two aunts. Jennifer had a Masters degree and worked as a teacher for People Inc. Headstart for five years. She had also worked several years at Sprint. She was a Den Mother and Scout Leader for Boy Scout of America, Troop #116 and was a member of the VA High School Band Boosters. She enjoyed life, she loved being outside, crafting, coloring and most of all working with kids. Jennifer is survived by her loving husband, Aric Montgomery; two sons, Aric D'Sean Montgomery and Zacary Lawson Montgomery; special pet, Zoey; her parents, Glenn and Sandra Lawson; second mom, Delores Skipper and Johnny; two sisters, Christy Van Dyne and Leigh Ann Lawson; aunt and uncle, Karla and Johnny Smith; Marvin and Neoma Talley; Richard Roark; special niece, Kamilla Martin; special nephew, Nathan, Andew, Matthew Smith and Quincy Martin; her special loves; Alivia and Everleigh Worley; several other aunts and uncles; special friends, Kayla, Liz, Tabitha, Tammy, Jessica, Miss Dee and Chris at Stryker; special cousins, Nickkie Worley and Missy Roark. The family would like to express a special thank you to Ben Talley and the Nursing Staff in the ICU Units at Bristol Regional Medical Center, especially Unit 3 for all the love and care shown to Jennifer during her illness. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, Va. Funeral Services will be conducted at 3 p.m. with Ronnie Montgomery officiating. Committal Services and Interment will be conducted at Highpoint Cemetery, Bristol, Va. following the service. Pallbearers will be Kenny Worley, Drew Worley, Joey Roark, Scott Culbertson, Dan Caldwell, Curtis Montgomery, Paul Montgomery and Ronnie Montgomery. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dylan Miller and Kenny Edwards. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Ms.Lawson and family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
