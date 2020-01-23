Darrell "Short" Lawson Darrell "Short" Lawson, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Norton Community Hospital in Norton, Virginia, after a brief battle with cancer. He attended Glamorgan Chapel Church in Wise for over 40 years. Darrell was a Coeburn High School graduate of 1950, served in the U.S. Army as Corporal from 1951 to 1952. He fought in the Korean War and was wounded in service. He married the love of his life, Joan Hall on July 31, 1953. Darrell began his career as an auto mechanic and became the owner and operator of an auto repair shop. He began working at southwest oil in 1962 and retired there as operations manager in 1990. He enjoyed camping at Possum Hollow and gardening. His life was one of showing love and hospitality for family and to all he met, and as a result had a multitude of friends. He will be certainly missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Sarah Lawson; brothers, Grady Lawson, Farrell Lawson, Conley Lawson and Condy Lawson; and sisters, Wilma Lawson, Leota Lawson and Edna Lawson. Surviving are his loving wife of 66 years, Joan Lawson; three sons, Walter Lawson and wife, Teresa, Fain Lawson and wife, Pam and Gary Lawson and wife, Debbie; six grandchildren, Brian Lawson and wife, Kim, Clint Lawson and wife, Nicole, Brett Lawson and wife, Sarah, Zachary Lawson and wife, Ashley, Jessica Bolling and husband, Aaron and Cassidy Hughes and husband, Jordan; thirteen great-grandchildren, Sidney, Clarissa, Aaron, Carter, Crosby, Elijah, Isaiah, Lincoln, Sophia, Seth, Miley, Charlotte and Rachel; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services for Darrell "Short" Lawson will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, Va. with Pastor Greg Sergent and Pastor Jeff Sams officiating. Burial will follow in the Lawson Family Cemetery in Coeburn, Va. Family will receive friends from 12 p.m. till time of services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, Va. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW, Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.
Lawson, Darrell "Short"
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Sturgill Funeral Homes
Guaranteed delivery before Darrell's Visitation begins.
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
2:00PM
Sturgill Funeral Homes
Guaranteed delivery before Darrell's Funeral Service begins.