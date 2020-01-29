MARION, Va. Marie Blevins Lawrence, age 94, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her home. Marie was a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend. She loved to cook for friends and family her grandchildren were crazy about their Ree Ree. Marie enjoyed life, she worked for several years with Royal Oak Hosiery, U.S. Census, and the National Opinion Research Corp. She was active in her church, Cedar Bluff Baptist, and in her community. Marie was also active in the Women's Republican Party working the polls, a Cub Scout den leader, and a long time supporter of the local Santa's Elves program. In her youth she loved playing basketball and really enjoyed watching UT Women's basketball. Marie and Rhea were married for 70 years and were always each other's sweetheart. Marie loved her family, pets and community very much. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Mathus and Lillie Glass Blevins; sisters, Betty Blevins Porterfield and Virginia Blevins Ketchens; and brother, James Robert Blevins. Marie is survived by her husband, Rhea Burton Lawrence of Marion, Va.; sons, Gregory Rhea Lawrence and wife, Clarissa of Atkins, Va. and Robert Bates Lawrence and wife, Judy of Marion, Va.; sister-in-law, Tina Blevins of Atkins, Va.; grandchildren, Nigel R. Lawrence, Lori A. Lawrence and Bobi B. Lawrence; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Justin Hall officiating. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Rose Lawn Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to the Smyth County Santa's Elves Program, c/o Department of Social Services, 121 Bagley Circle, Suite 200, Marion, Va. 24354. To share memories of Marie Blevins Lawrence, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Marie's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service and Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, Va. 24354.
