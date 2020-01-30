Laughlin, Linda Lou

Linda Lou Laughlin, 74, of Bristol, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Please visit www.cartertrent.com. Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Laughlin Family.

