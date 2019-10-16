Lauderback Sr., J. Klyne

J. Klyne Lauderback Sr., 95, died peacefully on Monday, October 14, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on March 8, 1924, in Greene County, a son of the late William and Nell Harmon Lauderback.
His family moved to Kingsport in 1938. He graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1942, and was attending East Tennessee State College when he was drafted into the U.S. Army Air Corps. He served in the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign with The 302nd Fighter Control Squadron Ground Crew. His tour of duty included the invasion of Iwo Jima, where he was stationed for nine months. He served a total of 35 months during World War II.
Upon returning from war, he entered Emory & Henry College, where he met and married the love of his life, Cora Lee Lawson, in 1946. He graduated from Emory & Henry with a B.S. Degree in Chemistry in 1949.
Klyne was employed by Tennessee Eastman Company in the Organic Chemical Division, and retired as a senior chemist after 37 years. He was a member of the American Chemical Society, Kingsport Masonic Lodge and Shriners. He joined First Broad Street United Methodist Church in 1938. He was a member of the Crusade Class and also served on the Administrative Board.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Nell Lauderback; brothers, W.H. Lauderback and Lynn Lauderback; a sister, Wanda Snodgrass; and a daughter, Pam Lauderback Camper.
His favorite activities were gardening, raising flowers, and spending time with family, especially at their annual Litchfield Beach trips, a tradition he began in 1976 and which continues to the present.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Cora Lee Lawson Lauderback; son, J. Klyne Lauderback Jr. and wife, Sara, Bristol, Tenn.; daughter, Linda Lauderback Bays and husband, Tom, Richland, Va.; and son, Eddie Lauderback and wife, Sandy, Jonesborough, Tenn.; as well as nine grandchildren, Benjamin Lauderback (Christy), Christopher Lauderback (Emily), Jennifer Lauderback Cada (Mike), Courtney Camper Campbell (Jason), Katie Camper Belk (Kale), Will Lauderback (Christina), Wes Lauderback (Angela), Jay Lauderback (and girlfriend, Rachel Vecchi) and Hannah Bays Keene (Colton); as well as 25 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at First Broad Street United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held at the church on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Will Lauderback, the Rev. Greg Lauderback, the Rev. Dr. Randy Frye and the Rev. Jack Weikel officiating.
Burial will follow the service Friday at Oak Hill Memorial Park with military honors by American Legion Posts 3/265.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to his care givers, Kathy and Gale Fletcher, and to special devoted friends and helpers, Patsy and Bruce Hobbs and Charlie and Eula Rasnick, as well as the wonderful caring staff at Asbury Center and Brookdale Assisted Living.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to First Broad Street (Missions), The Shriner’s organization, or to Holston Home for Children.