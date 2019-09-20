LEBANON, Va. Rufus C. "Tobe" Lasley, age 75, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He was born February 1, 1944, the son of the late Rufus Charles and Rosa Ann Sword Lasley of Lebanon, Va. He attended Cedar Creek Baptist Church and was of the Baptist faith. He was a former employee of Piggly Wiggly, Food City and Pepsi Bottling Company. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, James Edward Lasley and Robert Earl Lasley; and sisters, Linda Lasley and Gail Shoemaker. He is survived by five sisters, Myrtle Louise Dye, Wanda Faye Wolfe, Jane Russell Hall and Rebecca Ann Dotson of Lebanon, Va., and Margaret Sue "Penny" Lasley of Bristol, Va. Funeral services for Rufus C. "Tobe" Lasley will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Musick and the Rev. Roger Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in the Ketron Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Combs Funeral Service. Those serving as pallbearers will be Earl Lasley, Wayne Dye, Loghan Campbell, Aaron Hall, Jonathan Hess and Dennis Campbell. Honorary pallbearers will be Randall Combs and Ryan Smith. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Lasley family.