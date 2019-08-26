William Henry "Bill" LaRue, age 94, of Abingdon, Va., and formerly of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. He was born on August 29, 1924, to the late William LaRue and Jennie Rosendale LaRue in Charlton, N.Y. William was a World War II veteran of the United States Army having served in Patton's 86th Infantry. He was also involved in the liberation of the Philippines. William retired from General Electric after 40 years of service. Upon retirement, he and his wife, Jane, relocated to Smith Mountain Lake where they remained for 20 years. He was a member of Green Spring Presbyterian Church. In addition to his parents, William was also preceded in death by his brother, R. Nelson LaRue; two sisters, Agnes Merchant and Alberta Vincent; and a son-in-law, James Groseclose. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Jane Curtis LaRue; two daughters, Jill Groseclose and Barbara Knight and husband, George, all of Abingdon; three grandchildren, Kim Lando, Kirk Knight and Jane Wolfe; and eleven great- grandchildren. A funeral ceremony will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Green Spring Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jon Martin officiating. A committal service will be held in the church cemetery where military honors will be provided by the Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia National Guard. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Green Spring Presbyterian Church, 22007 Green Springs Church Rd., Abingdon, VA 24211. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of William Henry "Bill" LaRue is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Officials: Owner had right to demolish Grand Guitar building despite historic designation
-
Alabama postpones Bristol concert for second time
-
Manna Bagel set to close its doors Friday
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Abingdon Falcons go back to the future at Latture for VHSL Benefit Game
-
Two arrested in downtown Bristol stabbing
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
FALL CLEANUP SHRUB TRIMMING LANDSCAPING MOWING LAWN AERATION DEPENDABLE CALL 276-356-3443
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **