ABINGDON, Va. Jane Curtis LaRue, age 92, passed on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Mrs. LaRue lived most of her life in Roanoke, Va. before moving to Abingdon in 2003. She was a member of Green Spring Presbyterian Church. Mrs. LaRue was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Elizabeth Robinson Curtis; husband of 73 years, William Henry "Bill" LaRue; brothers, Elmer Curtis and the Rev. Willard Curtis; and sister, Eleanor Orlop. She is survived by her daughters, Jill LaRue Groseclose and Barbara LaRue Knight and husband, George, both of Abingdon, Va; three grandchildren, Kim Lando, Kirk Knight, and Jane Groseclose; and 11 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, in Green Spring Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Jon Martin officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Kirk Knight, Jay Wolfe, Dave Williams, Joe Blevins, Zach Knight, and Chris Lando serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living for the care and kindness shown to Mrs. LaRue. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. LaRue's name to the Green Spring Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 22007 Green Springs Church Road, Abingdon, VA 24211. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Jane Curtis LaRue is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.

