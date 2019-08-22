SEVEN MILE FORD, Va. Charles Edward Larmer, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Charles was born in Abingdon, Va., to the late Chester and Bertha Smith Larmer. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, William Walker Larmer and Graham Chester Larmer. Charles worked as a farmer and truck driver most of his life. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Jean Stone Larmer; three daughters, Lisa Marie Kestner, Jennifer Leigh Miller and husband, Samuel, and Kayla Marie Larmer; grandchildren, Braxton Doss, Veronica Wilson, and Hayden Wilson; several nieces, nephews, friends and his special companion "Little Bit". Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from the Bradley's Funeral Chapel in Chilhowie, with Minister Jody Colvin officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral chapel. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Westwood Memorial Gardens in Chilhowie. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Larmer family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…
FALL CLEANUP SHRUB TRIMMING LANDSCAPING MOWING LAWN AERATION DEPENDABLE CALL 276-356-3443
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389