SEVEN MILE FORD Charles Edward Larmer, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Survivors and funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Fox News did not announce Tucker Carlson's replacement
-
Landmark Grand Guitar building demolished
-
Airport manager: ‘I need you to roll everything you can’
-
Everyone safe on jet carrying Earnhardt family that crashed in Elizabethton, according to JR Motorsports
-
Dale Earnhardt Jr., family and two pilots survive plane crash
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
FALL CLEANUP SHRUB TRIMMING LANDSCAPING MOWING LAWN AERATION DEPENDABLE CALL 276-356-3443
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…