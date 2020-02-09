Merril Larkin, age 84, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born in Hawkins County on June 23, 1935, a son of the late John and Maggie Hartgrove Larkin. Merril was a United States Army Veteran. He served in the Tennessee National Guard and was a member of DAV Chapter 39. He was a volunteer at the hospital and was a former employee of Valleydale and Food City. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Christine Larkin. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Delola Larkin; his children, Carol Gardner (Kent), Jeff Larkin (Judy), Amie Lawson (Ben), and Monica Leonard (Mark); grandchildren, Kurt and Kristin Larkin, Jackson Whittemore, Michael Lawson, Amber Henegar, Ashleigh Nave and Matthew Gardner; great- grandchildren, Raylyn and Liam Henegar; sister, Mattie Stout; brothers-in-law, Pete Haga, Mildford Dixon (Grace), Roy Spearman (Fay); sister-in-law, Mildred Whitemore; and special friends, Robert Roark, Roy Tallman, Tom Machesky, Paul Barr, Randy Phillips and Robert Groves; and many other friends. The funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Andy Moehn officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at East Lawn Cemetery with military honors conducted by the DAV Chapter 40 Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be the men of Walnut Hill Presbyterian Church. The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Dr. Brett Odum. Memorials may be made to Walnut Hill Presbyterian Church, Building Fund, 224 Midway Drive, Bristol, TN 37620. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.