Mary Lee Lark, age 94, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord and reunited with her husband, Clyde Lark. She was born August 10, 1925, in Ohio, a daughter of the late John and Dora Lovegrove. Mary was a lifelong resident of the Blountville area. She was a member of Adams Chapel United Methodist Church for many years. She is survived by her son, David Lark and Carol Billman; daughter, Nancy Embree and husband, Ron; sisters, Georgia Booker, Geneva "Gee" Hicks and husband, Emory; four grandchildren, Bryan Embree and wife, Sherry, Chris Lark, Jonathan Lark, and Justin Lark; a very special great-granddaughter, Sloane Embree "Babydoll"; three great-granddaughters; two great-grandsons; one great-great-granddaughter; and special nieces. The funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Adams Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Grover Starnes and Pastor Michael Pope officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 3 p.m. Sunday at East Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

