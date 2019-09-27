Mary Lee Lark, age 94, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord and reunited with her husband, Clyde Lark on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. The funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Adams Chapel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Grover Starnes and Pastor Michael Pope officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, September 29, 2019, at East Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

