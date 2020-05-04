George Wayne Large, age 78, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 2, 1941, the son of the late Samuel and Ethel Reed Large, and a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He was a truck driver for over 42 years and was a member of the Auxiliary Sheriff's Department in Sullivan County. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Lee Rutledge Large. Surviving include his children, Tony Large and wife, Jean, and Cathy Ferguson; grandchildren, Daniel Large and wife, Jennifer, Brandon Ferguson, Monica Ferguson, Kameron Ferguson, and Summer Ferguson; great-granddaughters, Katlyn Large and Hannah Simcox; brother, Henry Large; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Cornerstone Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. to noon at the church. The burial will be private at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
