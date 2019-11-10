Lankford, Maggie Louise

Maggie Louise Lankford, age 91, of Bluff City, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Sullivan County, she was the daughter of the late William James and Gracie Ellen Worley Kaylor. She was a seamstress at East Tennessee Undergarment and was a member of Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church. She loved listening to gospel music and enjoyed raising her family as well as her nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of forty-nine years, Harvey B Lankford; two brothers, George Kaylor and Lewis Kaylor; a sister, Eureka Tester; a half-brother, Arnold Kaylor and a half-sister, Ruth McClain. Those left to cherish her memory include her three children, Linda Parrish and husband, Lanny, of Bluff City, Harvey "Bud" Wayne Laborite of Elizabethton and Jo Etta Taylor and husband, Bill, of Bluff City; one grandson, Travis Taylor and wife, Julie, of Bluff City; two great-grandsons, Jayden Taylor and Topher Taylor, both of Bluff City; and a sister-in-law, Geraldine Kaylor of Bluff City. Following her sister's death, she raised four of her nieces and nephews including Raymond Tester and wife, Wanda, of Elizabethton, Jim Tester of Santa Fe, Texas, Iva Lee Holden and husband, Charles, of Ohio, and Naomi Shepherd and husband, Alan, of Bristol, Va. Several other nieces and nephews also survive. A service to honor and celebrate the life of Maggie Louise Lankford will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church, 1727 Chinquapin Gove Road, Bluff City with Pastor Jamie Ferguson and Pastor Rusty Verran officiating. Her grandson, Travis Taylor, will provide a eulogy. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral service at the church or at the residence of a daughter, Linda Parrish at other times. The graveside service and interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Chinquapin Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Lanny Parrish, Travis Taylor, Derrick Woodward, Mack Lyons, Jayden Taylor and Topher Taylor. Everyone will meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday. Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations directly to the family to help with expenses. Mrs. Lankford and her family are being served by Tetrick Funeral Home, Bluff City. Online condolences may be shared by visiting our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Phone (423)538-7131, obituary line (423) 543-4917.
