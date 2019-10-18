Lana Renee Langston (nee Johnson) was escorted to heaven by her loving Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 7, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. She was born on Christmas Day, 1949 in Tokyo, Japan. Lana's loving heart, great smile, and incredible hugs brought love and joy into the lives of everyone, everywhere she went. She's left an unforgettable legacy and presence in many places. A memorial service will be held at Antioch Baptist Church, 1016 Old Airport Rd., Bristol, VA 24201, on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. Southern Funeral Care, Riverview, Fla. is serving the family.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments