ABINGTON, Va. Roberta "Polly" Hamilton Lane, age 86, passed away on February 10, 2020, at her home. Polly was born on December 8, 1933, in Dickenson County, Va., to the late Teston and Louvrinie Dotson Hamilton. She was a beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and friend. In addition to her parents, Polly was preceded in death by her husband, Carmel "Hoover" Lane; son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Sandra Lane; stepmother, Hettie Hamilton; and brother, Dempson Hamilton. Polly is survived by 13 children, Norma (Gary) Grizzle, Larry (Carolyn) Lane, Allen (Vicky) Lane, Rebecca (Ronnie) Cantrell, Paul (Nina) Lane, Patsy (Toad) Cantrell, Elizabeth (Fred) Rowe. Wanda (Nick) Rogers, Vernon (Trula) Lane, Johnny (Melissa) Lane, Clement "Bo" Lane, Glenn (Carla) Lane, and Ricky (Kelly) Lane; 39 grandchildren; several great and great great-grandchildren; sisters, Jedy McConnell, Patty Harrison, and Reba Strouth; brothers, Wayne Hamilton, Joel Slemp, and Jerry Slemp; and a host of friends. Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 13. 2020, at the funeral home with Minister Tom Crise officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens where grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Elenore Hess, Dr. Jonathan Burress, Dr. Girender Hoshere, Dr. Gabriel Zaietta, and Dr. Sath, as well as Rachel Freeman, NP, Lincare of Abingdon, and the Washington County Life Saving Crew. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of Roberta "Polly" Hamilton Lane is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
