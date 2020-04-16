Lane, Joseph Curtis "J.C. Jaybird"

Joseph Curtis "J.C. Jaybird" Lane GLADE SPRING, Va. Joseph "J.C. Jaybird" Curtis Lane, age 86, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the James H. Quillen VA Hospital. J.C. was a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving from 1953 to 1961. He was a retired professional welder. J.C. was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Bertha Lane. He is survived by his two daughters, Valerie Lane and friend, Howard Underwood, and Debra Thompson; four granddaughters, Shannon Williams and husband, Keith, Sherry Keller and husband, Cliff, Michelle Manuel, and Catina Clark; several great-grandchildren, cousins and nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at the Elizabeth Cemetery with Pastor Donnie Bailey officiating. There will be military rites held by the U.S. Air Force. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Joseph "J.C. Jaybird" Curtis Lane family.
