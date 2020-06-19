Bruce Edward Lane, age 74, of Raven, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home. He was born in Raven, Virginia, the son of the late Den Reed and Sadie Mae Elswick Lane. He had made his home in the Raven area most of his life and was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam Veteran. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Teresa Napier; granddaughter, Ashley Ball; and one sister, Betty Jo Lane. Survivors are his wife, Helen Ann Lane; son, Bruce Aaron Lane and wife, Jaime, of Lebanon, Virginia; sisters, Nancy Brown of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Peggy Lowe of Raven, Virginia; brother, Wayne Lane and wife, Linda, of Abingdon, Virginia; four grandchildren, Gwendolyn Lane, Chloe Lane, Sydney Lane, and Timothy Ball; and special puppy, Jake. Special thanks to Helping Hands Hospice and Abby Lester. Funeral services for Bruce Lane will be conducted Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia, with the Rev. Curtis Shrader and Bro. Bill Lutrell officiating. Interment will follow Monday, June 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Members of the Casey-Shortt VFW Post #9640 will conduct military graveside rites. Friends may call from 6 until 7 p.m. on Sunday evening at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia. Those wishing to attend the committal service are asked to be at the funeral home by 12:30 p.m. Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital @ stjude.org. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
Most Popular
-
Former pastor's wife admits to stealing from Bristol church
-
Rural Retreat woman wins $177,777 from Virginia Lottery
-
Watch Now: Bites of Bristol: Lebanon Bonanza is last one in region
-
Local businessman gives building to Boys & Girls Club
-
Watch Now: Drug cartels fueling Mountain Empire’s meth epidemic
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.