SALTVILLE, Va. Martha Elizabeth Lamie, age 78, passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Lonesome Pine Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nannie Lamie; three brothers, Joe Lamie, Paul Lamie, Henry Lamie; two sisters, Lula Havens and husband, Luther, Mary Jones and husband, Bob. She is survived by her two sisters-in-law, Phylis Lamie, and Dorothy Lamie; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Henderson Funeral Home with Luther Havens officiating. The burial will be following at the Ridgedale Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Special thanks to the Mount Rogers Community Service Board for all of their care and also the Staff at the Rejuvenation Center. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Martha Elizabeth Lamie family.