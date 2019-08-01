RICH VALLEY, Va. Mark W. Lambert, age 58, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Smyth County Community Hospital, in Marion, Va. Mark was born on October 11, 1960, in Madison County, W.Va. to Harold Lambert and the late Phyllis Pennington Lambert. He worked for 18 years at the Equestrian Center at Virginia Intermont and Emory & Henry College. Mark was an outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and time with family and friends. Mark is survived by his wife, Teresa Davis Lambert of Rich Valley, Va.; son, Brian Lambert of Gate City, Va.; stepson, Shawn Davis and significant other, Amber Wimmer, of Rich Valley, Va.; father, Harold Lambert of Chilhowie, Va.; sister, Phyllis Fields and significant other, Gary Hall, of Tazewell, Va.; brother, Harold L. Lambert and wife, Wonda, of Colorado; four grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many special friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12 p.m. until the time of service at Seaver-Brown Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Smyth County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1124, Marion, VA 24354, please make note the donation is for the Smyth County Animal Society; or donations of blankets, treats, food, toys and other supplies may be taken to the Smyth County Animal Shelter, 287 Fox Valley Road, Marion, VA 24354. To share memories of Mark W. Lambert, please visit www.virginiacremations.com. Care for Mark's family has been entrusted to Cremation Society of Virginia Southwest, 276-782-4488.