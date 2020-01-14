George Lambert, of Bristol, Tenn., born on June 8, 1941, went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020. He retired after 28 years as a UMWA coal miner and was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Bristol, Tenn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Thora Lambert; and several siblings. George was a loving husband to Leona Shaffer Lambert; and a loving father to his son, Kevin Lambert and wife, Jennifer; and daughter, Denise Cartwright and husband, Chuck. He was a wonderful stepfather to Ann Crabtree, Frank Kelley, and Charles Kelley. He is also survived by his sister, Laura Rasnake. He was a special friend to many. A funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service with Pastor Joe Blankenship officiating. A committal service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Russell Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family is George Lambert is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
