Lambert, Eugene "Tom"

Eugene "Tom" Lambert Eugene "Tom" Lambert, 74, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Silver Springs, Fla. He was born on June 20, 1945, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. and lived a large portion of his life in Bluff City, Tenn. He was a member of First Baptist Church Bluff City and Trinity Baptist Church in Ocala, Fla. He was preceded in death by sons, Michael and Todd Lambert. He is survived by his wife, Julia Lambert; son, Thomas Lambert; son, Nathan Lambert and wife, Barbie; daughter, Gail Casso and husband, Ron; and seven grandsons, David Phillips, Jared Lambert, Michael Lambert, Matthew VanValkenberg, Aiden Lambert, Brody Lambert and Eric Lambert. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 3 until 4 p.m. Services will follow at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church Bluff City, 233 Main St, Bluff City, TN 37618. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Bluff City, Trinity Baptist Church in Ocala or The American Heart Association.

