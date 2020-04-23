Lambert, Dianne Maxwell

Dianne Maxwell Lambert, age 71, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born on August 28, 1948, in Lebanon, Va., a daughter of the late Ernest and Mildred Stoots Rasnake. Dianne retired from Sprint. She was of the Methodist faith. Survivors include her husband, Charles Lambert; children, Morgan Maxwell and Corey Maxwell; stepdaughter, Dena Lambert Cunningham; grandchildren, Michael, Noah and Carly; and several cousins, aunts and uncles. There are no services planned at this time. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

