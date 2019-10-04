George J. LaBrecque Sr., 74, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Florida. He was born in Caribou, Maine, served in the U.S. Air Force, resided in Waterbury, Conn., Meadowview, Va., and finally retired in Ocala, Fla. He is survived by his wife, Brita of 50 years; his sons, George Jr. and Stephen; daughters-in-law, Lori and Heather; and his cherished granddaughter, Sarah.

