George Michael "Mick" LaBounty, age 66, of Bristol, Tenn. went to be with The Lord on Monday, October 28, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Mick was born October 15, 1953 in Boswell, Indiana, the son of the late George Joseph and Stella Claypool LaBounty. He was a graduate of Milligan College and a long-time resident of Bristol. Mick was owner and operator of Acorn Sign and worked for L.M. Berry and Hyde-O'Dell Insurance. He was a devoted member of Central Christian Church, where he had served as an elder, chairman of the board, and on many committees. He was also a member of Bristol Jaycees, Viking Boosters and Bristol Kiwanis. Survivors include his loving wife, Paula Morrell LaBounty; daughters, Lauren Shoemaker of Columbus, Ohio, and Kathryn Spurlock and husband, Tyler, of Clearwater, Fla.; grandson, Mason Shoemaker; and mother-in-law, Phyllis Morrell of Bristol. The memorial service for Mr. LaBounty will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Central Christian Church, 424 Melrose Street, Bristol, TN 37620. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the service. An inurnment for family and friends will follow at Glenwood Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearers are Guy Francis Jr., Dean Minier, Mark Morrell, John LaBounty, Tyler Spurlock and Monty Lamb. The family would like to extend heart-felt words of thanks to caregivers Joe Lauman, Dominion Senior Living of Bristol, Tenn., and Avalon Hospice for their constant love and care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the East Tennessee Alzheimer's Association, 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Online condolences may be registered by visiting www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
