GLADE SPRING, Va. Richard Kotzin, age 77, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years of service, and his work took him and his family to live in many parts of the United States. Richard attended Chilhowie First Church of God. He was a die-hard Los Angles Dodgers fan and he was a season ticket holder for many years. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Nina Kotzin. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Ann; daughter, Sharon Elaine "Sissy" Wilson and husband, Jerry Alan of Glade Spring, Va.; step daughter, Jaceene Vicky-Noeleen Margolin of Los Angeles County, Calif.; son, Steven Patrick Kotzin and wife, Christy Ann of Rich Creek, Va.; step son, Mark Geoffrey Margolin and wife, Jessica Mae of Riverside County, Calif.; brother, Michael David Kotzin and wife, Pam of Irvine, Calif.; sisters, Pamela Ann Bennett of La Verne, Calif., Patricia Lou Riffle and husband, Paul of La Verne, Calif., and Sandra Sue Miler and husband, Donald of Pomona, Calif.; grandchildren, Joshua Alan Kotzin, Bryan Austin Mundell, Brittany Nichole Wilson, Kourtney Michelle Rodriguez, and Caden Patrick Kotzin; step grandchildren, Maddox John Margolin and Cash Geoffrey Margolin; five great-grandchildren, with another coming in December. Also surviving are friends and adopted Virginia family Eula Stallard, Judy Widener, Georgia Large, Kevin Stanley and special brother-in- law Donald Raymond Owen. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the funeral home with Pastor Bobby Dunn officiating. Interment will be private at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Princeton, W.Va. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Richard Kotzin is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).
