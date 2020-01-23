Ruth W. Knight, age 89, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Wednesday, January 21, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born in Bristol, Va. and moved to Nashville, Tenn. where she worked at Overnight Transport and raised her family. After retiring, she moved back to her childhood home in Bristol, Va. She loved to travel, entertain family and friends, and was active in her church. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Harmon and Rosa Ellen Trivett Cunningham; and sons, Stephen Edward Knight and David Allen Knight. Survivors include her brother, Fred Cunningham and wife, Betty; granddaughter, Stephanie Hargrove; great-grandson, Tristan Hargrove; nieces, Lisa Gunning and husband, Bruce and Janalyn Lilly and husband, Jeff and her caregiver, Johnathan Tippers. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, in Mountain View Mausoleum Chapel with the Rev. William T. Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be the men of Grace Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m., Saturday prior to the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent Grace Baptist Church, 1212 Rhode Island Ave., Bristol, VA 24201. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Knight family.
