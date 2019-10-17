ATKINS, Va. Mary Magdalene Kitts, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at her home in Rural Retreat, Va. Mary was born in Wythe County, Va., to the late William Sturlie Kitts and Lealer Marie King and was preceded in death by her daughter, Gladys Marie Hoover; her granddaughter, Crystal Hall; her brothers, Sherman P. Kitts, James Kelly Kitts, and Billy Kitts; her sisters, Carolyn Seabolt and Minnie King. Mary attended Wytheville Community College and Virginia Highlands Community College and was a very accomplished woman. She was a herbologist having studied under Dr. Roy Jensen. She owned and operated the Herb and Health stores in Marion, Va. and Wytheville, Va. for several years. She was also an Iridologist which is alternative medicine using the iris for examination of the patients health. Mary was a recreational pilot having flown out of the Mountain Empire Airport in Grosclose, Va. and she had her commercial drivers license. She was attended the Atkins First Church of God. She was active in missions work. She had a well built in Africa in memory of her daughter and also a church built in Africa. She was also active with missions work in Haiti. If one thing could be said about Mary, it would be that she was very dedicated to her family and everything she did. Survivors include, her children, Priscilla Claudette Hoover, Clifton Eugene Hoover Jr and wife, Lisa B. Hoover, Melissa Hoover Cornett and husband, Stephen Cornett, and Debbie Jean Hoover and special friend, Kevin Routh; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchild, Chance Austin Cox; her former husband and father of her children, Clifton Eugene Hoover Sr.; her sister, Marie Bridgeman; her best friend, Peggy Moore; a special friend, Pat Jones; and her special dog, Sparkie. A celebration of Mary's life will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion, with Pastor Will Shewey officiating. Eulogy will be provided by Shirley Williams. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to services. Interment will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Kimberlin Cemetery in Rural Retreat. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. for the procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Haiti Missions, c/o the Atkins First Church of God. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the family of Mary Kitts.
