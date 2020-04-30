Kiser Sr., James Gordon

James Gordon Kiser Sr., 83, of Eustis, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020, with his children by his side. He was born September 24, 1936 in Richlands, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold V. Kiser and Ottie Buskell Kiser of Richlands, Va.; wife, Denise Smith Kiser of Eustis, Fla.; sisters, Kathryne K. Stinson of Lebanon, Va. and Betty Jo Mullins of Galax, Va. Jim is survived by children, Gordon Kiser of Eustis, Fla., Kim Kiser Cory of Hico, Texas, Maryellen Rollins of Apopka, Fla., and Chris Kiser of N.H.; nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Jim attended New Life Baptist Church in Eustis, Fla. In consideration of the health and well-being of others and in respect of the guidelines of the CDC and the Commonwealth of Virginia, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

