Kiser Sr., James Gordon

James Gordon Kiser Sr., 83, of Eustis, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020, with his children by his side. He was born September 24, 1936 in Richlands, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold V. Kiser and Ottie Buskell Kiser of Richlands, Va.; wife, Denise Smith Kiser of Eustis, Fla.; sisters, Kathryne K. Stinson of Lebanon, Va. and Betty Jo Mullins of Galax, Va. Jim is survived by children, Gordon Kiser of Eustis, Fla., Kim Kiser Cory of Hico, Texas, Maryellen Rollins of Apopka, Fla., and Chris Kiser of N.H.; nine grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Jim attended New Life Baptist Church in Eustis, Fla. In consideration of the health and well-being of others and in respect of the guidelines of the CDC and the Commonwealth of Virginia, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Most Popular
-
Reporter goes on air with no pants, not realizing everyone could see his legs
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
FOOTBALL: Heath Miller now enjoying life in retirement
-
Sullivan County businesses reopen in fits and starts
-
Anderson, Cara Everett
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.