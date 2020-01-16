LEBANON, Va. Roger William Kiser, age 52, went to be with Lord on January 15, 2020. He was born, on May 2, 1967, the son of the late Henry Stuart Kiser. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a niece, Sarah Beth Kiser. He is survived by his wife, Amie Taylor Kiser: mother, Ann Osborne of Lenoir, N.C.; sisters, Kathleen Kiser Lester and husband, Freddy, of Lebanon, Va., and Vanessa Osborne McMillon of Lenoir, N.C.; brothers, Ralph Kiser and companion, Lavonda, of Lebanon, Va., Conley Kiser and wife Sherri of Lebanon, Va., and Gilbert Kiser and wife, Melissa of Abingdon, Va; special nieces: Jessica Taylor and Lorren Cutshall; eight nephews, five nieces, seven great nieces, eight great nephews and several cousins. Funeral services for Roger William Kiser will be conducted 7 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Woody Scott officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Private burial will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Kiser family.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Three years later: Virginia man spends $1,000 to deliver 300,000 pennies to Lebanon DMV
-
Cabela’s closing at The Falls
-
Major changes planned for former Studio Brew in downtown Bristol
-
Damascus Diner serves up comfort food to a town on the go
-
PREP FOOTBALL: Rick Mullins steps down as Ridgeview's head coach
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.