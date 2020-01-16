LEBANON, Va. Roger William Kiser, age 52, went to be with Lord on January 15, 2020. He was born, on May 2, 1967, the son of the late Henry Stuart Kiser. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a niece, Sarah Beth Kiser. He is survived by his wife, Amie Taylor Kiser: mother, Ann Osborne of Lenoir, N.C.; sisters, Kathleen Kiser Lester and husband, Freddy, of Lebanon, Va., and Vanessa Osborne McMillon of Lenoir, N.C.; brothers, Ralph Kiser and companion, Lavonda, of Lebanon, Va., Conley Kiser and wife Sherri of Lebanon, Va., and Gilbert Kiser and wife, Melissa of Abingdon, Va; special nieces: Jessica Taylor and Lorren Cutshall; eight nephews, five nieces, seven great nieces, eight great nephews and several cousins. Funeral services for Roger William Kiser will be conducted 7 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Woody Scott officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Private burial will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Kiser family.

