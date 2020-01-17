LEBANON, Va. Roger William Kiser, age 52, went to be with Lord on January 15, 2020. He was born, on May 2, 1967, the son of the late Henry Stuart Kiser. Funeral serviced for Roger William Kiser will be conducted 7 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Woody Scott officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Private burial will be at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Kiser family.
