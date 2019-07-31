LEBANON, Va. Joseph Lee Kiser, age 65, passed away on July 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born, March 16, 1954 in Lebanon, Virginia, the youngest of the late Millard "Red" and Gertrude Farmer Kiser. Joe is survived by his wife of forty one years, Kathy Mitchem Kiser; two sons, Justin and Michael Kiser, whom their dad fondly nicknamed Justin P. Kadiddlehopper and Michael P. Calhoun; and two daughters (in-law), Allison and Olivia Kiser, whom Joe loved as his own. He had one surviving brother, Gene Kiser and his wife, Phyllis, as well as many nieces and nephews who were loved dearly. Born and raised in Lebanon, Virginia, Joe was devoted to his Russell County roots. He served his community as a dedicated member of the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department for over forty years during which he served as first an assistant chief, then chief. He retired from the Russell County school system after thirty four years of service, during which his number one goal was to maintain a safe fleet of buses for the children of Russell County. Joe's family will be celebrating his life at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Rosedale Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. prior to service. The burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, in Ketron Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at Combs Funeral Service by 10:15 a.m. The members of the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department will serve their brother as pallbearers with honorary pallbearers being John Michael Byerly, Eddie Dye, Giles Fields, Lawrence Kiser, Tim Long, Larry Hartsock, and Jackie Gilbert. His family would like to thank the close family and friends who have helped during this time with special thanks to the wonderful medical professionals that provided him with the utmost care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department, 415 Main Street, Lebanon, VA 24266, or the Andrew Lewis Middle School Choir, 616 S College Ave., Salem, VA 24153. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Kiser family.