LEBANON, Va. Joseph Lee Kiser, age 65, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born, March 16, 1954, in Lebanon, Virginia, the youngest of the late Millard "Red" and Gertrude Farmer Kiser. Joe's family will be celebrating his life at 7 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Rosedale Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. prior to service. The burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, in Ketron Memorial Gardens. Family request that you meet at cemetery by 10:30 a.m. The members of the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department will serve their brother as pallbearers with honorary pallbearers being John Michael Byerly, Eddie Dye, Giles Fields, Lawrence Kiser, Tim Long, Larry Hartsock and Jackie Gilbert. His family would like to thank the close family and friends who have helped during this time with special thanks to the wonderful medical professionals that provided him with the utmost care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lebanon Volunteer Fire Department, 415 Main Street, Lebanon, VA 24266, or the Andrew Lewis Middle School Choir, 616 S College Ave., Salem, VA 24153. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Kiser family.