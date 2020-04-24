Fay Snodgrass Kirby, age 81, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home with her loving husband by her side after a short illness. She was a retired school teacher in Sullivan County, Tenn. and North Carolina. She was a member of Blountville United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Laura Lane Snodgrass; her son, Dr. David S. Kirby; and sister, Peggy S. White. Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Carroll S. Kirby. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Blountville Cemetery with Mark Diddle, Pastor officiating. The family will receive friends at their home. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the Kirby family.
