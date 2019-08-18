Carolyn Casteel Kirby, age 79, of Bristol, Va. passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. A celebration of her life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Les Ketron, the Rev. Ray Amos, and Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. The committal and entombment will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday in the Mountain View Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 until 3:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

