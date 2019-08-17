Carolyn Casteel Kirby, age 79, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, in the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Born on October 3, 1939, a daughter of the late Clifton "Tip" and Viola Brown Casteel, and she lived all of her life in the Bristol area. She worked as an office secretary for many years at L.M. Berry, and she retired from Raytheon. She was a member of Central Baptist Church. Surviving include her loving husband, Zan Kirby; stepson, Zan Kirby and wife, Sandy; sister, Marcene Marrs and husband, Bill; brother, Wayne Casteel and wife, Fredene; sister-in-law, Pat Hagy; and nieces and nephew, Amy and Kaitlyn, Jonathan and Susan. A celebration of her life will be held 4 p.m., Sunday, August 18, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Les Ketron, the Rev. Ray Amos, and Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. The committal and entombment will be held 1 p.m., Monday, August 19, 2019, in the Mountain View Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Sunday from 2 until 3:45 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

