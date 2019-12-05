Paul Clinton King, age 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2:30 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. A Graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn., with the Rev. Jonathan Jonas officiating. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mr. King and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
