Nancy Bradley King, age 96, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her home. She was born in Abingdon, Va., to the late Hugh Grant and Edna Honaker Bradley. She was a graduate of Virginia High School and Sullins College. Nancy was a member of First Presbyterian Church and former member of Border Guild, Blue Stocking Club and the 1931 Woman's History Club. Beside her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Jennelle King; daughter, Carole King Crockett; and her five brothers and sisters. Survivors include her daughter, Susan King Solomon of Bristol, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Lisa Crockett White and husband, Chris, of Bristol, Va., Charles Ronald Solomon of Bristol, Tenn., Richard David Crockett Jr. and wife, April, of Johnson City, Tenn., Paige Crockett Baker and husband, Chad, of Bristol, Tenn., Jennifer Solomon Humphrey and husband, James, of Greer, S.C., and Fredrick Hunter Solomon and wife, Raegan, of Asheville, N.C.; 11 great-grandchildren, Collin and Christopher White, Tripp, Nic and Britt Crockett, Ira and Wick Baker, Owen and Maeve Humphrey, and Leyton and Griffin Solomon; several nieces and nephews; special companion, Marley; and Kathy Lane, her dear friend and caregiver. The family would especially like to thank Amedisys and Hospice, in particular Brandi Hayes and Roseanna Hammonds. A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Samuel Weddington officiating. The family will receive friends immediately after at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 701 Florida Ave, Bristol, TN 37620 or the animal shelter of your choice. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, (423) 989-4800 is serving the King family.
