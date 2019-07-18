Minnie Greer Tucker King, age 89, of Piney Flats, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, after a lengthy illness at Life Care Center in Gray. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie Weaver Greer. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by seven siblings. Ms. King was a great homemaker, award winning gardener and was the Volunteer of the year two times at Johnson City Animal Shelter. Minnie was a generous philanthropist whose hobbies included gardening, working in her flowers, cooking, canning and entertaining people. Those left to cherish Ms. King's memory include two sons, Leslie A. Tucker and wife, Shirley, of Piney Flats, James L. Tucker of Jonesborough. A service to honor the life of Minnie Greer Tucker King will be conducted at 3 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at Tetrick Funeral Home Bluff City Chapel with son, Leslie, delivering a eulogy. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. A committal and Interment Service will follow the funeral service at Shell Cemetery in Piney Flats. Pallbearers will be selected from those who are special to Minnie. Online condolences may be shared with the family on our website at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Minnie and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home- Bluff City Chapel. Office: (423)538-7131, service information line: (423) 543-4917.