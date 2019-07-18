LEBANON, Va. James "Jimmy" King, age 49, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at his home. He was born November 13, 1969 in Russell County. He was preceded in death by his father, James William King; paternal grandparents, Ed and Pairlee Evans King; maternal grandparents, John Robert and Ella Jordan Boothe. Jimmy is survived by his mother, Anna Ruth King; brother, Danny King and wife, Natalie; niece, Kelsey King and fiancé, Peyton Stevens; aunts and uncles, Mary Lou Browning and husband, Charlie, Jerry "Punk" Boothe, Jearl King and wife, Nell, Delmer King, Pauline King and Gertrude Boothe. Several cousins and friends also survive. Funeral services for James "Jimmy" King will be conducted 7 p.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, in the Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Mark Mitchell and the Rev. Scotty Perkins officiating. Family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to service. Interment will be 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Those wishing to go in procession are requested to meet at Combs Funeral Service by 10:15 a.m. Serving as pallbearers will be Todd Henley, Doug Rasnake, Don Phillips, Neal Smith, Brian Rasnake, Eric Lampkins, Randy Fleming, Johnny Adams, Mark Chappelle and Chad Barton. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the King family.