Donald O'dell King, 76, died on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his home in Elizabethton. A Castlewood, Va. native, Donald was the son of the late Carson and Marie King. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Donald was fiercely devoted and undyingly loyal to a circle of loved ones that never stopped growing, because he never met a stranger. His ownership of King's Heavy Duty Truck Parts kept Donald active and meeting new people right up to the end of his life. So did time spent with his large family and a social life focused around dancing and sharing in the joys and challenges of his many friends. Those friends and family members knew that if he wasn't in the presence of friends, family or customers most of whom became friends Donald would as likely as not be "pattin' the roads" as his beloved late wife of 52 years, Thelma, so aptly put it, on his way to see someone. Donald was an entrepreneur who moved Thelma and their children from St. Paul, Va. to Bristol, Tenn, in 1971. He owned several businesses before establishing the current operation more than 25 years ago. Donald adored his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as his many nieces, nephews and cousins. Like the man of simple faith that he was, Donald was ready to love any person, regardless of their background, just as he knew his God loved him. In addition to his parents and Thelma, Donald was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Ray King; seven sisters, Margaret Walters, Dorothy Milhorn, Ruth Reed, Janet Sue Vanover, Peggy Meade, Judy Sutherland, and Louise Wright; and a son-in-law, Ken Sexton. Donald has departed this life to join Thelma in God's glorious presence, but he leaves many to mourn his passing. They include his five children, Mitch King and wife, Denise, of Bristol, Tenn., Dana Sexton of Bristol, Tenn., Angela Keeling and husband, Jeff, of Johnson City, Tenn., Janet Katelouzos of Cleveland, Va., and Justin King and wife, Holly, of Bristol, Va.; 11 grandchildren, Eddie King, Cailyn King, Brock Royston, Rob Royston, Zachary Chandley, Sydney Hester, Max Katelouzos, Dakota Katelouzos, J. Mitchell King, Jonah King. and Hannah King; six great-grandchildren, Bella Hutton, Amira Royston, Evan Royston, Owen Chandley, Emmarie Chandley, and Gabriel Chandley; special friend and companion, Faye Woods; many nephews, nieces and other relatives; and more friends than anyone even knows. The funeral service for Mr. King will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Darrell Martin officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the funeral service. The committal service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Sunrise Cemetery, in Bluff City, Tenn. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Hill, Ralph Jackson, Eugene Taylor, Ronnie McGee, Larry Booher, Larry "Diesel" Casteel, and Terry Pat Curry. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.