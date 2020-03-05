Delmer Earl King, 74, of the Moccasin section of Russell County, Va., passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born in Lebanon, Va., on March 28, 1945, he was the son of the late Ed and Pairlee (Evans) King. He was a member of the Stuart Masonic Lodge No. 224 and an honorary member and attendee of several other lodges in the area. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Alice Easterly and husband, John; brothers, James William King, Paul Phillip King, Ralph Curtis King and wife, Sherry; and nephew, James Robert "Jimmy" King. Survivors include his brother, Jearl King and wife, Nell; sisters-in-law, Anna Ruth "Sis" King and Pauline King; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Eddie Easterly, Johnny Easterly, Ronnie King, Danny King, Barry King, and Chris Gilbert. Honorary pallbearers will be members of local masonic lodges. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Jim Lyttle officiating. Interment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020, after 6 p.m. at the funeral home. A masonic service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Share condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave. Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Mar 6
Friday, March 6, 2020
6:00PM-9:00PM
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
Mar 7
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
