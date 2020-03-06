Delmer Earl King, 74, of the Moccasin section of Russell County, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Jim Lyttle officiating. Interment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon. Pallbearers will be Eddie Easterly, Johnny Easterly, Ronnie King, Danny King, Barry King, and Chris Gilbert. Honorary pallbearers will be members of local masonic lodges. Share condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave. Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Mar 7
Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:00AM
Owens Funeral Service
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266
Guaranteed delivery before Delmer's Service begins.

