Delmer Earl King, 74, of the Moccasin section of Russell County, Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the Owens Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Jim Lyttle officiating. Interment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon. Pallbearers will be Eddie Easterly, Johnny Easterly, Ronnie King, Danny King, Barry King, and Chris Gilbert. Honorary pallbearers will be members of local masonic lodges. Share condolences with the family at www.owensfuneralservice.com. Owens Funeral Service, 7 Tate Ave. Lebanon, Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
11:00AM
7 Tate Street
LEBANON, VA 24266