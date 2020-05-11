Kilinski, Andrew "Andy" Lawrence

Andrew "Andy" L. Kilinski, 75 years old of Weaver Pike, Bristol, Tennessee, passed away on April 29, 2020, at 8:16 after a long battle with cancer at Bristol RegionalMedical Center with family present. Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Josephine and Edmond Kilinski and his brother, Edmond Jr., all of Amsterdam, N.Y. He is survived by his sisters, Irene Adamkoski and husband, Walt and daughter, Wendy: and sister, Betty Ann Kilinski, all of Amsterdam N.Y.; ex sister-in-law, Olga Green; two nieces, Lori Ann Mangano of Rotterdam, N.Y., and Lisa Smullens of Jacksonville, Fla. He is also survived by wife, Carol Kilinski of 56 years and raising great-grandson, Cameron Parks of Douglasville, Ga.; daughter, Annette Kilinski Crusenberry and husband, John "Red" Crusenberry with grandson, Allen Dougherty and wife, Stella; great-grandaughters, Reliegh (Rye) and Allie; grandson, Billy Dougherty and great-grandson, Jaxon; grandson, Casey Dougherty; grandson, Dakota Dougherty and partner, Ashley Gorley; great-grandsons, Keegan and Tatum; and great-granddaughter, Gracie, all of Bristol; sons, Andy Kilinski and wife, Karen and granddaughter, Kendall, of Canton, Ga. Adam Kilinski and wife, Angie; granddaughter, Brittany Oneil; great-grandsons, Maliki and Elijah of Knoxville, Tenn.; grandson, Adam "A.J." Kilinski of San Diego, Calif. and granddaughter, Jayden Kilinski of Bristol, Va.; Aaron Kilinski husband John and granddaughter, Olivia and grandson, Jakob, of Bethesna, Md.; and special friend, Maggie Lewis and son, Bryson, of Abingdon, Va. Andy was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church of Bristol, Va. He was a member of Knight's of Columbus served as Grand Knight in the past. He was a truck driver which he loved. Andy and Carol occasionally got to travel together in the truck (with his best friend (Boots) seeing the country, special places, friends and family. His favorite saying when seeing them "what project are we working on this time". After retiring he got to do his other passion remodeling houses, he and Carol got to remodel 10 houses in thier lives. He also helped son Adam with remodeling and restoring a 66 Chevy truck they would go to car shows, parades, and just riding around. Andy enjoyed doing things with many grand and great-grandchildren. He loved going to ball games and was very proud of kids especially Jayden. Everybody could hear him cheering. Andy treasured all his friends and family He will be cremated and buried on a later date because of the COVID 19 virus. We will celebrate his life in the future with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the family at 3031 Weaver Pike, Bristol, TN 37620.

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Kilinski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

