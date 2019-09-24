Chares E. Kilby, 86, died peacefully at home on Saturday, September 21, 2019. The graveside funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Mountain View Cemetery with the Rev. Scott Price officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by Bristol VFW Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fellowship Chapel, 201 Crockett St., Bristol, VA 24201, or to For Pete's Sake Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1982, Bristol, TN 37621 1982. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com. Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the family of Mr. Kilby.