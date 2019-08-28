ABINGDON, Va. James William "Jimmy" Keyser Jr., age 61, was born on October 20, 1957, in Charlottesville, Va., passed on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at his home. Jimmy was a 1976 graduate of Abingdon High School, where he exceled in baseball. He found peace in his love for the mountains. Jimmy was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Christi Lea Keyser. He is survived by his daughter, Heather Keyser of Bridgeport, W.Va.; parents, James and Mildred Golden Keyser of Abingdon, Va.; brother, John Keyser of Sugar Grove, Va.; several nieces, as well as a great niece; and special long-time friends, Patty and Nikki Jackson. Honoring Jimmy's wishes, a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of James William "Jimmy" Keyser Jr. is being cared for by Farris Cremation & Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
